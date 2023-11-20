67 Classrooms funded through Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Tools for Schools program

Subaru Hawaiʻi Tools for Schools.

Subaru Hawaiʻi announced 67 winning educators of its Tools for Schools program, which provides $25,000 to public and charter school teachers throughout Hawaiʻi in partnership with DonorsChoose.

An estimated 9,330 students across all islands will benefit from the funds for classroom improvements, including instructional technology, lab and exercise equipment, books, art supplies and more.

“We are thrilled to support the teachers and educators who work hard to shape the bright minds and leaders of tomorrow,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Subaru Hawaiʻi. “We hope to contribute to a community where keiki can lead inspired lives, unrestrained by financial burdens.”

The project recipients come from 50 schools located in both rural and urban communities, with 34% on Maui. DonorsChoose started shipping the school supplies directly to the teachers in October.

“The Tools for Schools Program means that we can have the tools that are needed to find success within our classrooms,” said Kalei Sagapolutele, teacher at Ka Waihona O Ka Naʻauao Public Charter School. “To me, it means that Subaru Hawaiʻi has found value in what we are doing as educators and chose to partner with us. It feels amazing to have been awarded such vital tools for our classroom and we intend to utilize them well.”

Since 2010, over 7,000 Hawaiʻi teachers have posted Tools for Schools projects. The initiative is part of Subaru’s “Love Promise,” a national dedication to making the world a better place.