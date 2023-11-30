Red Cross emergency shelter opened at Eddie Tam Memorial Center in Makawao

Eddie Tam Memorial Center. PC: County of Maui (file)

Eddie Tam Memorial Center in Makawao will open at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, as a Red Cross emergency shelter for those stranded by the Piʻilani Highway closure in East Maui.

The Piʻilani Highway is closed due to flooding at Nuʻu and Kaupō Gap.

Those seeking shelter at the gym at 931 Makawao Ave. must bring supplies, including food, water, medicine and blankets. Residents also are advised to bring food and supplies for pets, which must be in kennels.

An emergency shelter that opened Thursday morning at Hāna High & Elementary School will close at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, after state Department of Transportation crews cleared landslides and flooding subsided on Hāna Highway in East Maui.

A flash flood warning for Maui ended at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, while a flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.