Council to consider mayor’s tax proposal at special council meeting Tuesday

The council will hold a special council meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. to consider Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s proposal to revise portions of the real property tax code in response to the August wildfires.

Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee said Bill 131 (2023) proposes new exemptions and incentives, with an uncertain impact on the county’s economy and fiscal standing.

“For the last several months, the council has been acting on a variety of proposals to provide housing and other relief for those affected by the disaster,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We are balancing the need for prompt action with the need to ensure the County of Maui retains a strong financial standing, and we look forward to scrutinizing the mayor’s proposal.”

Lee said she is encouraging all residents to read the bill and provide their feedback through written or live testimony at the council meeting.

The bill, the mayor’s transmittal letter and the council-meeting agenda are accessible at mauicounty.us/agendas.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas.