The Shops at Wailea’s Art Maui 2023 Event features selections from Maui County artists

The Shops at Wailea welcomes art enthusiasts to embark on a unique artistic journey at the Martin and MacArthur Gallery for the Art Maui 2023 event: “One Foot Forward: Selections from Maui County Artists.”

The event will be held on Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. This exhibition marks Art Maui’s first-ever showcase of 12”x12” small artworks, featuring over 300 masterpieces from 150+ exceptionally talented artists across Maui County.

This exhibition marks Art Maui’s first-ever showcase of 12”x12” small artworks, featuring over 300 masterpieces from 150+ exceptionally talented artists across Maui County. (PC: The Shops at Wailea)

The collection encompasses paintings, pottery, jewelry, and other unique creations that capture the essence of Maui’s rich artistic landscape. A portion of the proceeds from artwork sales will directly contribute to supporting Mauiʻs local artists and furthering Art Maui’s commitment to inspiring creativity and connectivity within the community.

The event aims to unite the community through creativity, providing a platform for local artists to shine while supporting Art Maui’s mission to elevate Maui County artists.

Art lovers worldwide can experience “One Foot Forward” virtually through the dedicated online portal at www.martinandmacarthur.com.