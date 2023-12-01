Maui News

Water service outage and Road closure on L. Kimo Drive.

December 1, 2023, 9:24 AM HST
A road closure and water service outage takes place today from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Lower Kimo Drive in Kula. The affected area is between Haleakalā Highway and Ainakula Rd. Both lanes of traffic will be closed, except to local traffic and emergency vehicles, according to the County of Maui Department of Water Supply.

