Maui News
Water service outage and Road closure on L. Kimo Drive.
A
A
A
A road closure and water service outage takes place today from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Lower Kimo Drive in Kula. The affected area is between Haleakalā Highway and Ainakula Rd. Both lanes of traffic will be closed, except to local traffic and emergency vehicles, according to the County of Maui Department of Water Supply.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments