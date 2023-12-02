Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents: ‘The Lion in Winter’, featuring Broadway veterans

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents its latest production, “The Lion in Winter.”

Filled with sparkling dialogue and biting humor, “The Lion in Winter” is set during the reign of King Henry II as siblings and parents decide the future of Henry’s throne. This all-important decision comes to a head, as all family crises do- on Christmas Eve.

Playing in the academy’s intimate Living Room, this classic play by James Goldman will run for eight performances Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 and Dec. 14 to 17.











The Lion in Winter is directed by David C. Johnston, Maui Academy of Performing Arts artistic director. The play boasts a cast of seven including Paul Jackel, Peggy Harmon, Jefferson Davis, Shane Borge, Rocco Dahl, Mehra Park and Joseph Duncan.

Early in their careers, Jackel and Harmon conquered New York Broadway stages in Tony-winning musicals like “The Secret Garden” and “Big River.” They continue to work and volunteer at many arts organizations across the island.

This performance is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Seating is limited. For more information visit mauiacademy.org