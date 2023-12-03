Khloella’s Garden to host free Pet Photos with Santa event on Dec. 16

Each attendee will receive a gift certificate to print one free 4×6 photo from their phone at the Walgreen’s photo center in Lahaina. (PC: Khloella’s Garden)

This holiday season, Khloella’s Garden at Lahaina Gateway is bringing festive cheer to Lahaina’s pet owners with a special event.

The community invited to join the Pet Photos with Santa event on Dec. 16 at the garden store located in the Lahaina Gateway Shopping Center on Keawe St.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Guests can capture the holiday magic with their furry friends by taking pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The backdrop for the photos will be a professionally decorated holiday setting.

Each attendee will receive a gift certificate to print one free 4×6 photo from their phone at the Walgreen’s photo center in Lahaina.

In the true spirit of the season, Khloella’s Garden will be accepting donations of clean towels for the Maui Humane Society throughout the event. Moreover, 10% of the day’s sales from all pet-inspired gifts and décor will be donated to support the Maui Humane Society’s efforts.

“Christmas is a time for giving, and what better way to spread joy than sharing a moment with our beloved pets and supporting the Maui Humane Society,” said Karri Ayasanonda, owner of Khloella’s Garden. “We’re decking the halls of Khloella’s Garden and can’t wait to welcome you to our holiday haven.”