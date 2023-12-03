Maui News

Missing Wailuku boy found safe

December 3, 2023, 12:36 PM HST
Maui police have located a 7-year-old Wailuku boy who failed to return home on Saturday afternoon. Police say the boy was reported missing at 8:23 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2023.

The report indicated he was last seen in the area of Piʻihana Housing in Wailuku at around noon riding his grey colored bike.

Police say the boy was located by police officers at around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at Whaler’s Village in Kāʻanapali. According to police reports, the 7-year-old was found in the company of an 8-year-old and 11-year-old, both who were also reported as runaways.

All three were found to be safe and in good health.

