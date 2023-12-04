Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 05, 2023

December 4, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
12-16
22-26
20-25 




West Facing
3-5
4-6
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 05:00 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 09:48 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 12:38 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 08:56 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:54 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for most north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands through Tuesday afternoon. The current north-northwest (320-340 degrees) swell will be reinforced by the next one generated by the hurricane force low beginning tonight. This large, long-period swell will peak Tuesday and boost surf heights along north and west-facing shores to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels Tuesday morning. This swell will slowly decline Tuesday night through the remainder of the week. Strengthening trades over the next couple of days will increase east-facing shore surf and lead to rough conditions from Tuesday into the middle of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
