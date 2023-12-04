Maui Surf Forecast for December 05, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 12-16 22-26 20-25 West Facing 3-5 4-6 6-8 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 05:00 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 09:48 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:38 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:56 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:54 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for most north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands through Tuesday afternoon. The current north-northwest (320-340 degrees) swell will be reinforced by the next one generated by the hurricane force low beginning tonight. This large, long-period swell will peak Tuesday and boost surf heights along north and west-facing shores to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels Tuesday morning. This swell will slowly decline Tuesday night through the remainder of the week. Strengthening trades over the next couple of days will increase east-facing shore surf and lead to rough conditions from Tuesday into the middle of the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.