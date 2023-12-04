Snow Zone returns to Lahaina, Dec. 9















The popular Snow Zone event returns to Lahaina this year, thanks to coordination by Lahaina Restoration Foundation and hotel and Rotary sponsors.

The free event will be hosted by the Royal Lahaina Resort in Kāʻanapali on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Snow Zone will be located beneath the “Branches Tree” in the midst of the bungalows at the resort.

The Snow Zone is made from 5,000 pounds of flaked ice, so shoes or rain boots are recommended. There is a timed entry and the area is restricted to keiki 12 years and younger.

In addition to snow, the event also features keiki cookie decorating with one thousand cookies to be baked by the culinary students at Lahainaluna High School.

Keiki will also have a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who will be on hand to hear wishes with treat bags provided by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset.

Free parking is available at Whalers Village and the Kāʻanapali shuttle will provide a free ride to the Royal Lahaina Resort and back. The shuttle is available at the entrance to Whalers Village which will pick up every half hour on the hour. The trolley schedule is online at: https://kaanapalitrolley.info There is no parking at the Royal Lahaina Resort and the open air trolley ride is a fun and scenic 20 minutes, event organizers said.

Sponsors include: Royal Lahaina Resort, Rockville Rotary Club, Maui Marriott Vacation Cub, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise.