Owners of short-term rental properties invited to FEMA’s Direct Lease Industry Day

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is actively seeking owners of rental units suitable for families and individuals displaced by the Maui wildfires. The units are offered to survivors for long-term leasing for up to 24 months.

FEMA has awarded contracts to three property management companies to help facilitate communication between property owners of rental units or homes and FEMA. Through FEMA’s Direct Lease program, owners can help house a family in need and receive compensation for doing so.

Owners of short-term rental properties are invited to FEMA’s Direct Lease Industry Day on Friday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali in the Honokahua & Honokeana Room.

Pre-registration is required. To register go to: https://fema.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsdOCqrzMiGtuU26Mc4l5OW6MKHlLN-C8

All registration requests must be completed by Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.