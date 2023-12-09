15 firefighter recruits graduate with Maui’s 39th Recruit Class

39th Firefighter Recruit Class. PC: Maui Fire Department

Fifteen firefighter recruits graduated from the Maui Fire Department’s 28-week Recruit Training Program on Friday as part of the 39th Firefighter Recruit Class. The program is designed to educate, train and evaluate fire recruits on the many skills and disciplines necessary to serve the public as a firefighter.

The newly sworn in firefighters include: Curtis Abafo-Briones, Kai Adachi, Jonovan-Taje Akaka, Dane Andersen, Christian Balthazar-Chang, Jameson Fafard-Keuma, Noah Galvin, Jacob Gifford, Kyle Hayashi, David Isenmann, Jason Mangonon, Blake Nunes, Ian Stevens and Chandler Wade.

Twelve graduates will be joining the ranks with the Maui Fire Department and will be assigned to Maui County fire stations on Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. Three graduates will be joining the ranks of the State’s Department of Transportation ARFF personnel and will be assigned to firefighting duties at airports throughout the state.

Recruits received their badges and took their oath during a badge pinning ceremony.

Graduating recruits were presented with the following awards, recognizing those who finished at the top of their class in the following categories:

Academics Award – Kai Adachi: Presented to the recruit with the highest scholastic average on all written course examinations administered throughout the training program.

Functional Skills – Bryce Yoshida: Presented to the recruit who demonstrated the highest competency in functional skills assessments throughout the training program.

Firefighter Spirit, Ho’ulu Award – Dane Andersen: Named in honor of the late Fire Captain, Charles Iwata, this award honors the true passion and firefighter spirit that Captain Iwata was so widely known for. This award is presented to the recruit who displayed a high moral character and exceptional attitude, and whose conduct expresses respect and heart towards others, and to the firefighting profession.

Most Outstanding, Overall – Christian Balthazar-Chang: Selected by recruit training officers, this award is presented to the recruit that excelled in every phase of recruit training, and demonstrated outstanding leadership ability, projected an exceptional attitude, and led their class in physical fitness performance.

Outstanding Team – Jovan-Taje Akaka and Jacob Gifford: This award is presented to the two-person team who demonstrated the ability to work through hands-on drills expediently and efficiently.