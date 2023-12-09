Maui Office of Economic Development Grant Workshops in January
Slated Jan. 11, 12 and 26, the sessions at Maui County Service Center, 110 Ala’ihi Street #207, Kahului, are designed to support local organizations in securing funding. The OED Grant Workshop, led by OED experts with extensive knowledge in grant writing and management, will offer personalized sessions to address specific project needs and questions.
“Attendees will gain invaluable insights to help them navigate the complexities of grant procurement,” OED Director Luana Mahi said. “We encourage organizations to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their grant-seeking strategies with the guidance of our experts.”
LOCATION AND REGISTRATION DETAILS
The workshops will be held at the Maui County Service Center, 110 Ala’ihi Street #207, Kahului. Pre-registration is mandatory, and availability is limited to 12 organizations per day, ensuring focused and meaningful engagement. No more than (3) three representatives of an organization may attend.
SPECIALIZED WORKSHOP SESSIONS
The workshop will offer two sessions each day for in-depth learning:
- Morning session: 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Afternoon session: 1:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
LETTER OF INQUIRY REQUIREMENTS
Participants are required to submit a letter of inquiry, 1 to 1 ½ pages in length, detailing:
- The name of your organization
- The purpose for the grant
- The amount of funds being requested
- The time-frame for the use of funds
- A list of all partners, sponsors, and/or matching funds
- The beneficiaries of the program, project, or event
This information will assist OED experts in providing tailored guidance during the workshop. Please upload the letter of inquiry on the registration form.
STREAMLINED REGISTRATION PROCESS
To register and submit your letter, participants can scan the QR code on the workshop flyer or visit tinyurl.com/MauiOEDGrants. Deadline is Dec. 26, 2023.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Call Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7710 or email [email protected]