AAA Hawaiʻi: Record number of Pacific state residents will travel over holidays

TSA at Kahului Airport. File PC: Maui Now.

AAA Hawaiʻi predicts 20.5 million residents of Hawaiʻi, Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington will travel during the year-end holiday period this year between Dec. 23, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024.

That’s a 2% increase from last year and a new record number that is just slightly higher than in 2019, the last year-end holiday period before the pandemic.

Across the nation, AAA is projecting this year-end holiday travel period to be the second busiest on record, with 115.2 million travelers expected compared to 119.3 million in 2019.

By the Numbers

“With a new record for year-end travel among Pacific State residents, we are expecting roads, airports and cruise ports to be very busy this month,” said Jena Miller, AAA Hawaiʻi vice president for travel products and services. “Consumer demand for leisure travel has surged this year, and it appears that the momentum is set to carry on into 2024.”

Top Destinations

This holiday season, many travelers are heading to warm weather destinations, tourist hotspots, and European cities.

Nationally, the top domestic destinations for US travelers are:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Anaheim, CA
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Charlotte, NC
  5. Miami, FL

And the top international destinations are:

  1. London, England
  2. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
  3. Aruba
  4. Dublin, Ireland
  5. Toronto, Canada.
Travel Tips

  • If traveling by automobile, make sure your vehicle maintenance is up-to-date and your tires and battery are in good condition. If you need some help getting your vehicle road trip ready, visit AAA.com/AAR to find a reputable AAA-Approved Auto Repair facility near you.
  • Air travelers should plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours ahead of time for international departures. The Auto Club recommends people who drive themselves to the airport to reserve a parking space to make sure you have one, download your airline’s app and check-in for your flight at home to avoid long lines at kiosks in the terminal.
Comments

