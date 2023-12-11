Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 12, 2023

December 11, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:02 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:40 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:09 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small medium-period north swell will continue to decline overnight, but large seas and rough conditions will develop late Tuesday and Wednesday. While long-period forerunners will arrive in the predawn hours on Kauai, the northwest swell will build down most the island chain on Tuesday and peak around 10 ft Tuesday night and Wednesday. While the resulting surf will easily exceed High Surf Advisory levels on north and west facing shores, the peak of the swell will coincide with fresh to near gale northeasterly winds, leading to rough conditions and the potential for high surf along some east facing shores due to large wind waves. On late Thursday into Friday, the swell will be reinforced and shift out of the north-northwest, likely keeping surf elevated above advisory levels. The northerly swell is expected to decline during the weekend. 


Small short-period wind waves and wrapping northerly swell will produce moderate east shore surf through tonight, followed by a rise to around the advisory level for some areas on Wednesday as strengthening northeasterly trade winds produce large wind waves. Above average east shore surf and rough conditions can be expected Thursday and Friday due to fresh to near gale trade winds and additional wrapping northerly swell. Tiny south shore surf will prevail through the weekend, followed by a small pulse from the south- southwest early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
