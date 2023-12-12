Maui Surf Forecast for December 13, 2023

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 15-20 15-20 14-18 West Facing 3-5 5-7 5-7 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:37 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:20 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:58 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period northwest swell will build through tonight, producing high surf along exposed north and west facing shores through at least Wednesday. Strengthening trade winds will bring increasing shorter- period north to northeast wind waves, leading to choppy surf along most windward shores. The northwest swell will become increasingly northerly on Wednesday, with another pulse of mixed-period north to northeast swell arriving Thursday night and Friday leading to high surf along north facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell for the morning going more N and building into the head range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates more NNE and builds to chest to head high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.