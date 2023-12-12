Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 13, 2023

December 12, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
15-20
15-20
14-18 




West Facing
3-5
5-7
5-7
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:37 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:20 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:58 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period northwest swell will build through tonight, producing high surf along exposed north and west facing shores through at least Wednesday. Strengthening trade winds will bring increasing shorter- period north to northeast wind waves, leading to choppy surf along most windward shores. The northwest swell will become increasingly northerly on Wednesday, with another pulse of mixed-period north to northeast swell arriving Thursday night and Friday leading to high surf along north facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell for the morning going more N and building into the head range in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates more NNE and builds to chest to head high in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
