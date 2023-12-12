Maui Surf Forecast for December 13, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|15-20
|15-20
|14-18
|West Facing
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period northwest swell will build through tonight, producing high surf along exposed north and west facing shores through at least Wednesday. Strengthening trade winds will bring increasing shorter- period north to northeast wind waves, leading to choppy surf along most windward shores. The northwest swell will become increasingly northerly on Wednesday, with another pulse of mixed-period north to northeast swell arriving Thursday night and Friday leading to high surf along north facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell for the morning going more N and building into the head range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates more NNE and builds to chest to head high in the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com