Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|10-15
|10-14
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long period NW swell peaked today bringing high surf to exposed N and W facing shores. This swell will now turn more northerly as it gradually subsides during the next 24 hours. Renewed mixed period N swell arriving Thursday night into Friday will lead to another round of high surf along N facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend. Windward shores remain choppy due to interference from short period N to NE wind waves.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 20-25mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean with NE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com