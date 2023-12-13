Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2023

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 10-15 10-14 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:15 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:02 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:50 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:54 AM HST. Sunset 5:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long period NW swell peaked today bringing high surf to exposed N and W facing shores. This swell will now turn more northerly as it gradually subsides during the next 24 hours. Renewed mixed period N swell arriving Thursday night into Friday will lead to another round of high surf along N facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend. Windward shores remain choppy due to interference from short period N to NE wind waves.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 20-25mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean with NE winds 15-20mph.