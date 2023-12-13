Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 14, 2023

December 13, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
10-15
10-14 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:15 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:02 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:50 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long period NW swell peaked today bringing high surf to exposed N and W facing shores. This swell will now turn more northerly as it gradually subsides during the next 24 hours. Renewed mixed period N swell arriving Thursday night into Friday will lead to another round of high surf along N facing shores. This swell will gradually lower over the weekend. Windward shores remain choppy due to interference from short period N to NE wind waves. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 20-25mph. This becomes Semi clean/textured for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with NE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
