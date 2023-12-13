Point Break Pizza & Panini now open at Maui Harbor Shops in Māʻalaea

Point Break Pizza & Panini.

Point Break Pizza & Panini is now open at Maui Harbor Shops in Māʻalaea.

General Manager/Owner Mark Lehman, former Food & Beverage Director at Hyatt Residences and Head Chef Sam Hatfield, who was born in Italy and has over 30 years dough experience, share their passion for food and connection at this new venture.

Point Break offers a menu centered around wood-fired pizza made in an authentic oven imported from Italy as well as pressed panini creations and salads. The artisanal dough is made in-house with a 48-hour slow rise process, setting Point Break apart from other establishments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Signature menu items include Warm Focaccia with Honey Butter, Rochetta Salad with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette, Spicy Italian & Carbonara Pizzas along with homemade focaccia breads, fennel sausages, dressings and pickles.

This menu also includes small plates, desserts, and variety of options for gluten-sensitive, vegetarian and vegan diners.

“Budget friendly pricing makes Point Break the perfect spot for quick bite, fun get together or date night,” according to an opening announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, kamaʻāina are offered a 15% discount as well as free parking for all Hawaiʻi residents.

“At Point Break Pizza & Panini, we are passionate about providing a memorable guest experience in this fun, vibrant and welcoming space,” said Lehman.

Point Break Pizza & Panini is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For reservations or additional information, 808-868-0014 or visit www.pointbreakmaui.com

@pointbreakmaui.