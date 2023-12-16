Maui County receives $13.4M federal grant to fund safety improvements for Lahaina’s Keawe Street

Blue section in middle is Keawe Street.

Maui County, Hawai‘i County and the City and County of Honolulu will receive more than $18 million in federal grants from the US Department of Transportation for projects to improve safety on roads and sidewalks, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) announced.

Maui receives the biggest grant at $13.4 million to fund safety improvements on Keawe Street in Lahaina.

The funding comes from the federal transportation department’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program that Schatz helped create as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schatz worked with the counties and advocated for these projects with transportation department.

“Our roads should be safe for everyone to get around, including pedestrians and cyclists,” said Schatz, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, in a press release.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said: “Besides prioritizing safety, this grant comes at a critical time to support rebuilding our Lahaina community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The grants to Hawai‘i include: