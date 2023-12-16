The Salvation Army asks for public support for those in need during the holidays



















The Salvation Army expects the needs of the local communities in Hawaiʻi will be greater than usual this holiday season and well into 2024.

“This year has been especially hard for our state,” said representatives from The Salvation Army. Representatives say the state faces ongoing challenges initially brought on by the pandemic, and compounded by the impact of the recent Maui wildfires on an already weakened economy.

In addition to actively providing direct financial assistance, meals and social and emotional care to those affected by the recent wildfires in Maui, The Salvation Army continues to meet essential needs all across the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.

The Salvation Army has been helping communities for nearly 130 years. The nonprofit offers a diverse range of programs and social services, including addiction treatment, rent and utility assistance, affordable senior housing, thrift stores, food distribution, homeless services, character-building programs, community recreation, preschools, music and arts programs, women’s ministries, worship services, summer camp and more. Additionally, the organization helps with community building, especially in times of need through its emergency disaster services.

“We humbly ask Hawaiʻi’s businesses and the public to join with us to help those in need all year long,” said Major Troy Trimmer, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “Every donation, big or small, helps to keep vital programs and social services open and thriving, and your support this holiday season will make an impact on the lives of people right in your own community.”

On top of providing support to those in need and the many programs in communities across Hawaiʻi, year-end gifts can also provide a significant tax benefit, according to organization leaders. “Sustaining monthly gifts help to provide Love Beyond Christmas for those in need all year long. All funds donated to The Salvation Army are tracked by zip code and stay in the communities in which they are donated,” according to representatives.

To donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army beyond Christmas, visit Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.