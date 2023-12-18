Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|14-18
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Frequent showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|6:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The northeast swell appears to have passed its peak based on near-shore buoy data. However, the swell heights remain elevated and surf observations indicated waves well above the warning threshold for east-facing shores. The swell should continue to decline through tonight. In addition to the northeast swell exposure, north- facing shores are expected to have a small medium-period northwest swell arriving late tonight into Tuesday. A larger northwest swell looks to build in near the advisory level along north facing shores Thursday to Friday. A small long period south swell will build into the region with a slight bump in south shore surf activity lasting into Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
