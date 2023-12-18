Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2023

December 18, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
7-10
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
14-18
8-12
7-10
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 02:49 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 07:24 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 12:17 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Frequent showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:00 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 03:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The northeast swell appears to have passed its peak based on near-shore buoy data. However, the swell heights remain elevated and surf observations indicated waves well above the warning threshold for east-facing shores. The swell should continue to decline through tonight. In addition to the northeast swell exposure, north- facing shores are expected to have a small medium-period northwest swell arriving late tonight into Tuesday. A larger northwest swell looks to build in near the advisory level along north facing shores Thursday to Friday. A small long period south swell will build into the region with a slight bump in south shore surf activity lasting into Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
