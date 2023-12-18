Maui Surf Forecast for December 19, 2023

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 7-10 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 14-18 8-12 7-10 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 02:49 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 07:24 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 12:17 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:00 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:34 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The northeast swell appears to have passed its peak based on near-shore buoy data. However, the swell heights remain elevated and surf observations indicated waves well above the warning threshold for east-facing shores. The swell should continue to decline through tonight. In addition to the northeast swell exposure, north- facing shores are expected to have a small medium-period northwest swell arriving late tonight into Tuesday. A larger northwest swell looks to build in near the advisory level along north facing shores Thursday to Friday. A small long period south swell will build into the region with a slight bump in south shore surf activity lasting into Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.