Slappy Cakes Maui extends holiday welcome to kamaʻāina with free coffee, Santa visit

PC: Slappy Cakes

Slappy Cakes Maui, announces its return after a brief hiatus. The restaurant celebrates a decade of serving the West Maui community and welcomes back residents with gratitude.

In the spirit of the season, Slappy Cakes Maui is expressing thanks to its loyal patrons by offering free coffee for kama’aina (local residents) every day from 7-8 a.m.

“Whether you’re looking to kickstart your day with a cup of joe on-the-go or prefer to savor the moment with a leisurely breakfast, Slappy Cakes Maui invites you to stop by and enjoy the warm hospitality,” according to a restaurant announcement.

Slappy Cakes Maui is located at 3350 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road in Lahaina.

In a special holiday treat for the keiki, Santa Claus will be making a guest appearance at Slappy Cakes on Christmas Eve from 9-11 a.m.

Families are encouraged to join in the merriment, enjoy a delicious breakfast, and share the magic of the season with their little ones. All are welcome.