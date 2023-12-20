Hawaiʻi to receive nearly $4M in additional federal disaster aid for Maui fire recovery

December 20, 2023, 7:02 AM HST
US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that Hawai‘i will receive $3.9 million in new federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the ongoing recovery effort on Maui following the fires in August.

The funding, which comes from the Disaster Relief Fund which Congress replenished in September following calls from Schatz and others, will support staff who have been working on the emergency response effort. 

“The federal government continues to support Maui in every step of the recovery process,” said Sen. Schatz. “We’ll keep doing everything we can to make sure the people of Lahaina have what they need to get back on their feet.”

Working closely with the Biden Administration and congressional leaders, Schatz has led efforts to bring federal resources to Maui. To date, Hawai‘i has received more than $412 million in federal funding for the response to the fires, including more than $300 million in direct assistance to survivors from FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

