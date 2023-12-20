Maui News

Missing person: Waiehu woman reported missing after failing to return home Saturday

December 20, 2023, 9:33 AM HST
* Updated December 20, 9:34 AM
Maelynne Mollena

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Maelynne Mollena, 56, of Waiehu.

Mollena was reported missing on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, by her family after she failed to return home from a walk on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. She was last seen in the early morning on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, walking along Waiehu Beach Road.  

Mollena does not have a vehicle or cell phone, and her family is concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Mollena is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.  It is unknown what type of clothing and footwear she was wearing.

Anyone with information on Mollena’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.  If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-038054.

