Night work planned at temporary debris containment site to limit daytime traffic

Proposed Olowalu fire debris disposal site (Oct. 23, 2023) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

In preparation for Phase 2, in which the US Army Corps of Engineers will support the Maui County Consolidated Debris Removal Program, USACE will conduct night work for 18 nights (excluding Christmas) at the temporary debris containment site being constructed in Olowalu.

Night work will commence, weather permitting, on Friday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and is expected to conclude Thursday, Jan. 11.

The work is being scheduled at night to reduce the impacts of wide-load trucks on daytime traffic, according to county officials. The wide-load trucks will be delivering large rolls of plastic liner that will be placed in the temporary debris containment site. Work being performed at night will include preparing and welding the liner; it is expected to generate some vehicle noise from heavy equipment, as well as light from jobsite lighting.

During Phase 1, the US Environmental Protection Agency removed household hazardous materials from properties, with certain inaccessible and unsafe properties deferred to USACE.

Construction of the temporary containment site is necessary to receive materials that will be removed during Phase 2, which is designed to reduce threats to public health and safety.

Phase 2 debris removal will include ash, debris from burned structures, hazardous materials from deferred properties, foundations, asbestos-containing materials, vehicles, vessels, contaminated soil and debris from commercial and residential properties.

For more information on the Consolidated Debris Removal Program, including Right of Entry applications, visit www.mauirecovers.org/debrisremoval.