Maui hotels still impacted by Aug. 8 wildfires, but led the counties in RevPAR for Nov. 2023

Maui County hotels continued to be impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires, but still led the counties in November 2023 Revenue Per Available Room due to a higher Average Daily Rate. The data was included in the latest Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

The report notes that Maui County hotels earned RevPAR of $341 (-5.5% vs. 2022, +26.2% vs. 2019), with ADR at $497 (-9.8% vs. 2022, +38.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 68.6% (+3.1 percentage points vs. 2022, -6.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $447 (-13.2% vs. 2022, -4.0% vs. 2019), with ADR at $797 (-9.7% vs. 2022, +44.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 56.1% (-2.3 percentage points vs. 2022, -28.2 percentage points vs. 2019), according to the HTA.

On Nov. 1, 2023, the last reopening phases of West Maui accommodations began, which included the remaining area from Kahana to Kā‘anapali. In November, hotels in the Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region were occupied by a mix of displaced Lahaina residents impacted by the fires, relief workers, and visitors.

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $312 (-3.9% vs. 2022, +45.2% vs. 2019), ADR at $426 (-11.4% vs. 2022, +42.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 73.3% (+5.8 percentage points vs. 2022, +1.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

Statewide data:

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported higher revenue per available room and occupancy but slightly lower average daily rate in November 2023 compared to November 2022, according to the HTA. When compared to pre-pandemic November 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in November 2023 but occupancy was lower, the report notes.

According to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report, statewide RevPAR in November 2023 was $255 (+2.5%), with ADR at $350 (-0.6%) and an occupancy of 72.9% (+2.3 percentage points) compared to November 2022 (Figure 1). Compared with November 2019, RevPAR was 23.6 percent higher, driven by higher ADR (+34.1%) which offset lower occupancy (-6.2 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For November 2023, the survey included 154 properties representing 47,579 rooms, or 85.1 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

The HTA reports statewide Hawai‘i hotel room revenues totaled $427.7 million (+3.2% vs. 2022, +28.4% vs. 2019) in November 2023. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+3.9% vs. 2022, -4.3% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (+0.7% vs. 2022, +3.9% vs. 2019) (Figure 2).

Other island data from the November Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report:

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $268 (-1.6% vs. 2022, +44.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $390 (+6.7% vs. 2022, +57.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 68.8% (-5.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -6.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $288 (+4.5% vs. 2022, +55.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $426 (+9.2% vs. 2022, +74.5% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 67.6 percent (-3.1 percentage points vs. 2022, -8.1 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $414 (+4.9% vs. 2022, +52.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $547 (-4.3% vs. 2022, +57.0% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 75.6% (+6.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $208 (+10.7% vs. 2022, +10.8% vs. 2019) in November, ADR at $271 (+4.6% vs. 2022, +18.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.6 percent (+4.2 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.4 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikīkī hotels earned RevPAR of $200 (+12.2% vs. 2022, +6.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $259 (+5.0% vs. 2022, +14.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 77.3% (+4.9 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.7 percentage points vs. 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online HERE.