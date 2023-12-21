Maui Pineapple Tour and Whale Watch combo package offered to benefit Maui Food Bank



















Maui Pineapple Tour announces a special collaboration with Maui Reef Adventures presenting a $150 Holiday Give Back Package. This unique package combines the Maui Pineapple Tour with Maui Reef Adventures’ Whale Watch, all while contributing to Maui Food Bank.

The Holiday Give Back Package is available for tours now through Jan. 15, 2024, providing an opportunity for both residents and visitors to enjoy two popular attractions while making a positive impact.

Priced at $150 per person, the package includes the Pineapple Tour ($75 value) and the Whale Watch ($75 value). Thirty dollars from each combo package will be donated to the Maui Food Bank, supporting the local community during the holiday season.

To secure your reservation, guests must first purchase a ticket at MauiPineappleTour.com. After completing the purchase, a confirmation email will be dispatched containing a promotional code, which can then be applied when booking a whale-watching experience at MauiReefAdventures.com.

PC: Maui Reef Adventures

“We are excited to partner with Maui Reef Adventures to create a memorable experience for our guests while giving back to the community we hold dear,” said Mary Britton, Chief Operating Officer Maui Pineapple Tour. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to not only showcase the beauty of Maui and continue to support pineapple farming but also to contribute to the well-being of our community.”

Participants in the Holiday Give Back Package will begin their adventure with the Maui Pineapple Tour, an immersive experience that takes them through the lush pineapple fields, offering a glimpse into the rich agricultural history of the island and the renowned Maui Gold Pineapple. Guests will have the opportunity to discover the intricacies of the cultivation process and the growing cycle. As a bonus, each tour includes a complimentary pineapple, ready for a guest’s journey to the airport. This engaging and tasty tour is suitable for all ages, starting from 3 and up.

Following the pineapple tour, guests will embark on a thrilling Whale Watch with Maui Reef Adventures, where they can experience the ultimate whale watching adventure aboard Maui’s latest and exclusive custom-built Super Raft, featuring unparalleled luxury, comfort, and close-up encounters on their ultra-stable 60-foot vessel.

Operating within Maui’s Marine Humpback Sanctuary, Maui Reef’s tours offer a front-row seat to the annual return of thousands of Humpback Whales for birthing. Utilizing onboard hydrophones, guests can listen below the surface, capturing the communication between whales and their newly born calves.