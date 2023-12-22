Maui Relief TANF Program assists 450 families in two months of program

Maui Economic Opportunity staffed a table at the Maui County Senior Resource Fair at The Maui Mall Village on Saturday, Nov. 18. Information about MEO programs was available, including the Maui Relief TANF Program.

The Maui Relief TANF Program has provided an array of assistance – from housing to clothing – to more than 450 families with children and about 1,700 individuals impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires in the two months since the program began.

Maui Economic Opportunity in partnership with the state Department of Human Services operates the program and has disbursed more than $2.5 million in assistance so far. There is a lot more money available to Hawaii families with dependent children below 350% of the poverty level ($120,750 for a family of four).

Funds are available for rent, mortgage, utilities, car loan payments, new car down payments, clothing and school supplies.

Non-citizens also are eligible for the program, through a Hawaiʻi Community Foundation grant.

“We are working to reach eligible families at community events and through word of mouth,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “There are thousands of families who could benefit, and we want to reach all of them.

“Please help us spread the word.”

In addition to the Maui Relief TANF Program, MEO has provided rental assistance to another 422 families and 1,033 individuals who were directly and indirectly impacted by the wildfires.

To apply for the Maui Relief TANF Program, go to www.meoinc.org and the “Maui Relief TANF Program” under “Quick Links” or open the url https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ddfc0bcdfe5d403dbc526c436615d0bf.

Applications also are accepted in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (except holidays).

The web link includes a list of required documents, which applicants will need to upload with their applications. They should bring them to in-person meetings as well.

For more information, call 808-243-4404.