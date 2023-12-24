Meet Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority launch partnership with HIS Japan 

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Meet Hawai‘i have announced the signing of a yearlong strategic partnership with HIS Japan, a major Japanese travel wholesaler.

Under terms of the partnership, Meet Hawai‘i will enter in a yearlong partnership with HIS Japan, targeting HIS corporate clients to promote Hawaiʻi as a premier destination for corporate meetings, conventions and incentive travel, boosting citywide and single property bookings.

Dubbed “HIS New Way of Incentive Travel,” Meet Hawai‘i’s partnership with HIS Japan marks an industry milestone. Meet Hawai‘i is the only Convention and Visitors Bureau that has gone into a yearlong strategic partnership with a major Japanese travel wholesaler.

“Joining forces with HIS Japan symbolizes HTA’s commitment to collaborate and align with strategic partners who are committed to promoting the values of the Hawaiian Islands, visiting with mālama and contributing substantial economic benefits to communities,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, HTA’s interim president and CEO. “We are excited to welcome HIS Japan because Hawai‘i is the perfect backdrop and gathering place for HIS’ clients to partake in volunteer opportunities and engage in cultural experiences that will leave positive impressions on attendees and the community.”

Through “HIS New Way of Incentive Travel,” HIS Japan and Meet Hawai‘i will leverage corporate FAM (familiarization) tours for HIS sales executives to educate and echo Mālama Hawai‘i’s message, incorporate Mālama Hawai‘i activities, engage in site visits at key meeting venues such as the Hawai‘i Convention Center, implement educational programs to learn the depth and breadth of Hawai‘i as a destination, provide opportunities to give back to the local community, and travel pono.

Meet Hawai‘i and HIS Japan will host a joint webinar on Jan. 11, 2024 with HIS clients.

HIS Japan is an experienced tour operator and specializes in curating unique travel experiences.

