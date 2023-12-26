DBEDT releases Hawaiʻi Vacation Rental Performance Report for November 2023

Monthly Maui County Vacation Rental Performance – 2023 vs. 2022 vs. 2019

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism issued the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report for the month of November utilizing data compiled by Lighthouse Intelligence, Ltd.

On Nov. 1, 2023, the final phases of reopening West Maui (except Lahaina) after the Aug. 8 wildfires started, resulting in increased unit night supply and unit night demand in Kā‘anapali, Nāpili and Kapalua when compared to the previous month.

The vacation rental units in Lahaina continued to be inactive for November.

In November 2023, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply at 235,400 available unit nights (+18.7% vs. 2022, -22.6% vs. 2019).

Unit demand was 122,900 unit nights (-3.1% vs. 2022, -46.8% vs. 2019), resulting in 52.2% occupancy (-11.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -23.7 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $360 (+1.1% vs. 2022, +46.8% vs. 2019), according to the report.

DBEDT reports that for November 2023, Maui County hotels reported ADR at $497 and occupancy of 68.6%.

State data:

Vacation rentals across Hawaiʻi reported increases in supply, average daily rate and demand, with a lower occupancy rate in November 2023 when compared to November 2022. In comparison to pre-pandemic November 2019, ADR was higher in November 2023, but vacation rental supply, demand, and occupancy were lower, according to DBEDT.

The department reports that in November 2023, the total monthly supply of statewide vacation rentals was 788,400 unit nights (+23.3% vs. 2022, -14.2% vs. 2019) and monthly demand was 398,300 unit nights (+9.1% vs. 2022, -36.8% vs. 2019) (Figures 1 and 2). This combination resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 50.5% (-6.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -18.1 percentage points vs. 2019) for November. Occupancy for Hawai‘i’s hotels was 72.9% in November 2023.

The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in November was $294 (+0.4% vs. 2022, +39.3% vs. 2019), according to the report. By comparison, the ADR for hotels was $350 in November 2023. It is important to note that unlike hotels, units in vacation rentals are not necessarily available year-round or each day of the month and often accommodate a larger number of guests than traditional hotel rooms.

The data in DBEDT’s Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report specifically excludes units reported in Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report and Hawai‘i Timeshare Quarterly Survey Report.

A vacation rental is defined as the use of a rental house, condominium unit, private room in a private home, or shared room/space in a private home. This report does not determine or differentiate between units that are permitted or unpermitted. The legality of any given vacation rental unit is determined on a county basis.

Other Island Highlights

O‘ahu vacation rental supply was 223,200 available unit nights in November (+22.6% vs. 2022, -11.6% vs. 2019). Unit demand was 118,200 unit nights (+13.4% vs. 2022, -30.6% vs. 2019), resulting in 53.0 percent occupancy (-4.3 percentage points vs. 2022, -14.5 percentage points vs. 2019) with ADR at $238 (+6.4% vs. 2022, +36.5% vs. 2019). In comparison, O‘ahu hotels reported ADR at $271 and occupancy of 76.6% for November 2023.

The island of Hawai‘i vacation rental supply was 201,400 available unit nights (+24.3% vs. 2022, -10.1% vs. 2019) in November. Unit demand was 95,200 unit nights (+15.4% vs. 2022, -29.4% vs. 2019), resulting in 47.3 percent occupancy (-3.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -13.0 percentage points vs. 2019) with ADR at $232 (-1.6% vs. 2022, +38.6% vs. 2019). Hawai‘i Island hotels reported ADR at $426 and occupancy of 67.6%.

Kaua‘i had the fewest number of available vacation rental unit nights in November at 128,400 (+32.6% vs. 2022, -7.3% vs. 2019). Unit demand was 62,000 unit nights (+20.5% vs. 2022, -34.4% vs. 2019), resulting in 48.2 percent occupancy (-4.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -19.9 percentage points vs. 2019) with ADR at $366 (-0.9% vs. 2022, +42.5% vs. 2019). Kaua‘i hotels reported ADR at $390 and occupancy of 68.8%.

Tables of vacation rental performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: http://dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/vacation-rental-performance/