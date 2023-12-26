New hours of operation for the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center

Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, operational hours will be modified for the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium.

The new hours are:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays

Although the deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has passed, the Disaster Recovery Center at the Lahaina Civic Center remains open to provide vital support for ongoing recovery efforts.

Survivors can continue to get information, application updates or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the US Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations.



Survivors do not need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help. You can update your information at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline operators speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.