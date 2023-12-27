Mākena Golf & Beach Club hosts golf tournament benefiting Maui’s natural ecosystems

Mākena Golf & Beach Club is hosting a community golf tournament on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 benefiting organizations dedicated to the protection and conservation of Maui’s leeward natural ecosystems.

All proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit Uhiwai O Haleakalā, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project.

“Honua, all of natureʻs creatures, features and elemental phenomena, are the foundation of life in Hawaiʻi. We depend on our Honua family to sustain us and so we are grateful for the opportunity to recognize organizations like Uhiwai o Haleakalā, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, who are closest to some of our precious natural resource elder siblings,” said Leahi Hall Community Engagement Director at Mākena Golf & Beach Club.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event will be held at the Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s 18-hole club golf course. The community event includes an 18-hole scramble format golf tournament with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. Snacks and refreshment will be offered throughout the tournament, followed by a delicious meal and an awards ceremony.

“Through the place-based leadership of our ʻŌiwi Resources & Stewardship department guided by CJ Elizares, we tune in to the dream of Honua and actively work towards reestablishing a leeward, low, dryland forest with a soundscape animated by a chorus of native birds. This makes the work of those tending to our mauka forest family like Uhiwai and Auwahi integral as initial spaces to capture water and create cooler habitats for our native manu. It also highlights the timely opportunity we all have to support our native seabird and forest birds who could use an extra pulse of our aloha. We hope you will join us in supporting these three incredible organizations whose collective work contributes to the wellbeing and vitality of our native forests, birds, water cycle, and thus ourselves,” said Hall.

The event is offered at $300 per golfer and all proceeds will go directly to the three organizations. Registration for the event is first come, first served and is administered by the benefiting organizations. To register, visit any of the registration links provided: Uhiwai O Haleakalā, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. (Indicate in the Special instructions section of the form: For MNSRP Makena Golf event)