XL surf of 40 feet expected on north shore; High Surf Warning extended to Friday

Surf of up to 40 feet is expected along the north facing shores of Maui as an extra-large north-northwest swell builds quickly today.

A High Surf Warning has been extended to Friday morning due to rising surf of 30-40 feet along the north shores; and 18-22 feet along west facing shores of affected islands.

Impacted shorelines include the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, and the north facing shores of Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The 340 degree swell will build quickly this morning, maintaining warning level surf through tonight.

The NWS advises: The public can expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.

The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving affected channels until the conditions improve.