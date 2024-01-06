Maui News

Cold front to impact Hawaiʻi from late Sunday through Tuesday, Flood Watch issued

January 6, 2024, 4:17 PM HST
Flood Watch for the Hawaiian Islands through Tuesday afternoon. PC: NOAA/NWS (1.6.23)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all Hawaiian Islands from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will move over the state from late Sunday through Tuesday, brining increasingly favorable conditions for the development of heavy rain and flash flooding. The heaviest rain is expected initially on Kauaʻi beginning late Sunday, then spreading down the island chain to the remaining islands on Monday.

The NWS forecast calls for a few thunderstorms possible as well.

As a precaution, the public is asked to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

