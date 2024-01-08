Maui News

Cold front near Kauaʻi continues path down island chain through Tuesday

January 8, 2024, 5:02 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Flood Watch issued for the Hawaiian Islands through Thursday. (1.8.24) PC: NWS/NOAA

A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon as a cold front makes its way down the island chain.

The National Weather Service reports the cold front, located near Kauaʻi this morning, will continue to move eastward spreading heavy showers and thunderstorms across the islands through Tuesday.

“Convective heavy shower bands may persist over some islands, especially along the frontal cloud band, increasing the threat for flash flooding statewide,” according to the NWS.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments