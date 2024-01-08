Cold front near Kauaʻi continues path down island chain through Tuesday

Flood Watch issued for the Hawaiian Islands through Thursday. (1.8.24) PC: NWS/NOAA

A Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon as a cold front makes its way down the island chain.

The National Weather Service reports the cold front, located near Kauaʻi this morning, will continue to move eastward spreading heavy showers and thunderstorms across the islands through Tuesday.

“Convective heavy shower bands may persist over some islands, especially along the frontal cloud band, increasing the threat for flash flooding statewide,” according to the NWS.

The public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.