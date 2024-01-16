First floor of the Wailuku Garage opens

Wailuku Garage. PC: County of Maui (11.17.23)

The County of Maui announced the first floor of the Wailuku Garage opened to the public for parking today, Tuesday, Jan. 16, with a two-hour time limit on parking between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Parking will be free, initially, with the expectation that fees will apply in the future, pending approval of the PARK MAUI program by the Maui County Council. For proposed parking rates, permits and fees, visit www.ParkMaui.com.















The main Wailuku Garage entrance is located at 30 North Church St. in Wailuku. Hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. There will be no overnight or permit parking allowed at this time. All vehicles must be removed from the garage by 11 p.m. or be subject to enforcement.

The four-level, 393-stall parking structure replaces the old municipal parking lot and is expected to double the available parking capacity, as well as provide electric vehicle charging stations and 10 stalls that are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to a County of Maui news release.

All-day permit parking will be available on the upper floors of the garage for eligible Wailuku residents and employees starting Feb. 1, 2024. Registered permit holders will be notified via email when permit parking is available.

Wailuku employees can register for an Employee Parking Permit by visiting http://wailuku.parkengage.com.

Residents who live in the blocks surrounding the core block in Wailuku town also can register online for a Neighborhood Parking Permit in the Wailuku Garage with secure access from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. with proof of residence.

“We appreciate the patience of everyone, including business owners and commuters, who have accommodated the ongoing construction,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “The opening of the Wailuku Garage will offer more capacity for customers and those in need of parking as well as offer our community the opportunity to enjoy public events in Wailuku town.”

“This opening has been a long time coming and we look forward to all of the opportunities this additional parking and dynamic facility will bring to the neighborhood,” said Erin Wade, Planning & Development Chief for the County Department of Management. “We encourage the public to visit www.ParkMaui.com for more information and follow #WailukuLive on social media for updates and events.”

Diamond Parking will serve as the parking operator.