Maui Police Department announces four promotions to the rank of Lieutenant



















The Maui Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of four Sergeants to the rank of Lieutenant. Promotions include Lieutenants: Ronald Bennett, Taylor Kamakawiwo’ole, Brandon Phillips and Keoki Santos. All promotions are scheduled to take effect today, Jan. 16, 2024.

Lieutenant Ronald Bennett joined the department in 2002, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, later serving as a primary Field Training Officer. In 2011, he served as a Community Police Officer prior to his promotion to the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to the Hana Patrol District.

After serving a one-year tour, he was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division, serving in both the Property Crimes section and the Crimes Against Persons section. In 2017, he returned to the Wailuku Patrol District, where he served as a patrol supervisor for six years prior to his most recent promotion.

Lieutenant Bennett has two daughters, Malia and Isabel.

Lieutenant Taylor Kamakawiwo’ole joined the department in 2008, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Hana Patrol District, where he served for one year before being assigned to the Lahaina Patrol District and returning to the Wailuku Patrol District.

In 2014, he served as the Community Police Officer for the Paia and Haiku areas before transferring to the Kihei Patrol District in 2015, where he served as the Community Police Officer and the Visitor Oriented Police Officer for a five-year tour of duty. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and served in the Lahaina Patrol District before being assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division’s Crimes Against Persons section and the Drone Team Supervisor.

In 2023, he was assigned to the Internal Affairs Section, where he is currently serving as the Acting Captain.

Lieutenant Kamakawiwo’ole volunteers his time by assisting in youth sports leagues around the island. He and Maureen, his wife of 28 years, have two sons, Taylor Jr.(TJ) and Tryston. Lieutenant Kamakawiwo’ole always remembers to keep his faith at the center of it all.

Lieutenant Brandon Phillips joined the Maui Police Department in 2011, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Lahaina Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Lanai Patrol District, where he served for two years. After completing his tour on Lanai, he transferred to the Wailuku Patrol District.

In 2016, he transferred to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, where he served as the School Resource Officer for Iao Intermediate School for four years. Upon being promoted to the rank of Sergeant, he served in the Wailuku Receiving Desk and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, serving as the School Resource Officer Supervisor for three years.

Lieutenant Phillips has also served as a member of the Special Response Team since 2016.

Lieutenant Phillips and his wife Gabriella have two children, Mason and Maya.

Lieutenant Keoki Santos joined the Maui Police Department in 2006, where he began his career in the Wailuku Patrol District as a Police Officer I before being assigned to serve in the Hana Patrol District for one year. He was then assigned to the Kihei Patrol District and became a member of the Special Response Team. After serving one year in the Kihei Patrol District, he was assigned to the Crime Reduction Unit, where he served for four years before being transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Upon being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2017, he returned to the Hana Patrol District, where he served for one year before his most recent assignment within the Vice Division, where he served as the K9 Sergeant and most recently as the Acting Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Santos gives thanks to his faith, his wife, Keala, and three children, Alaula, Kahiau, and Ha’aheo for their love, patience, and support.

The Maui Police Department congratulates each of these individuals on their promotions. Their hard work and dedication to our agency and community are greatly appreciated.