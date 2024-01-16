Water conservation is the focus of Maui community meetings this month



















The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is seeking public input on water conservation goals, measures and priorities, during a series of community meetings this month.

DWS, in collaboration with Carollo Engineers, is developing a Water Shortage and Conservation Plan for the county water systems. The department asks residents to join their district meeting to share manaʻo and learn about conservation plans.

Water Conservation Plan Community Meetings will be held in person for West Maui, Central / South Maui and Upcountry communities and online for Hāna and Molokaʻi communities. All meetings are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

West Maui : Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria

: Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria Central / South Maui: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Kīhei Community Center

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Kīhei Community Center Upcountry: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center H āna: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, virtual meeting via WEBEX (Meeting link found at: https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/153/Water-Conservation)

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, virtual meeting via WEBEX (Meeting link found at: https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/153/Water-Conservation) Moloka‘i: Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, virtual meeting via WEBEX (Meeting link found at: https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/153/Water-Conservation)

For more information, contact the Department of Water Supply Water Resources & Planning Division at 808-463-3110 or via email [email protected].