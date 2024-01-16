Maui News

Water conservation is the focus of Maui community meetings this month

January 16, 2024, 4:39 PM HST
  • Maui DWS Snapshot. PC: Department of Water Supply
  • Maui future population and demand. PC: Department of Water Supply
  • Proposed conservation measures. PC: Department of Water Supply
  • Proposed conservation measures continued. PC: Department of Water Supply
  • Conservation plan community meetings. PC: Department of Water Supply

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is seeking public input on water conservation goals, measures and priorities, during a series of community meetings this month.

DWS, in collaboration with Carollo Engineers, is developing a Water Shortage and Conservation Plan for the county water systems. The department asks residents to join their district meeting to share manaʻo and learn about conservation plans.

Water Conservation Plan Community Meetings will be held in person for West Maui, Central / South Maui and Upcountry communities and online for Hāna and Molokaʻi communities. All meetings are held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

For more information, contact the Department of Water Supply Water Resources & Planning Division at 808-463-3110 or via email [email protected].

