HVCB promotes Sue Kanoho to Managing Director of Island Chapters

Sue Kanoho

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the promotion of Sue Kanoho to Managing Director of its Island Chapters, which includes the Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau, O‘ahu Visitors Bureau, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau and Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau.

In her role, Kanoho will lead the Island Chapters with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, County and State officials and departments. Kanoho will also be responsible for the Island Destination Brand Management and Marketing Services contract, including leading the development and execution of the Island Chapter strategy, which focuses on HTA’s on-island support, HTA’s Global Marketing Team Familiarization visits, media, travel trade education and FAMs, promotion of Native Hawaiian values, places and traveling with care.

“Sue has been with HVCB for over 26 years as the Executive Director of KVB. In her role, she has earned the trust of the island’s community by being well connected through participation in organizations and committees on Kaua‘i. While she remains in her role at KVB, she will play a pivotal role as the Managing Director of our Island Chapters,” said Tom Mullen, Interim HVCB President and CEO. “She is the longest tenured of the Island Chapter leaders and has had the most experience working with all levels of government on tourism, economic development, resource management and emergency response and recovery. We are thrilled to promote Sue and recognize her efforts, commitment and dedication.”

Kanoho started as the Executive Director of KVB in 1997 and has been charged with managing Kaua‘i as a visitor destination. In her leadership role, Kanoho’s work includes overseeing advertising, public relations, TV production, travel trade promotion and improving the Kaua‘i Destination Management Action Plan.

Prior to joining the KVB team, Kanoho was the Executive Director of the Kaua‘i Economic Development Board for 10 years. She is also heavily involved in many community-based organizations, including the Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce, Royal Coconut Coast Association, Kaua‘i Economic Development Board, Visitor Aloha Society of Kaua‘i, Kaua‘i Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce and the Zonta Club of Kaua‘i.