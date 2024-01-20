SBA Disaster Loan deadline for applications related to the Maui wildfires is days away

The US Small Business Administration’s deadline for Federal Disaster Loan applications related to the Maui wildfires is Jan. 25, 2024.

Applicants can get funds to rebuild their home and replace property. The SBA offers loans of up to $500,000 to rebuild a home, and up to $100,000 to replace or repair property that was damaged or destroyed, including vehicles. Interest rates are as low as 2.5%.

Small Business Administration assists wildfire survivors at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Lameen Witter / FEMA (8.16.23)

Hawaiʻi Community Lending, a nonprofit mortgage lender provided the following guidelines:

Apply now, decide later: Even if you’re uncertain, applying ensures you have an option. You can submit your application by Jan. 25 and choose whether or not to proceed with the loan later.

Four ways to apply: Apply in person at the Lahaina office by Thurs. Jan. 25. Get assistance completing the application by visiting the Leali‘i office near the Lahaina Civic Center and Leiali‘i subdivision. Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. More info here. Apply online and receive additional information at https://lending.sba.gov/search-disaster/.

Call SBA’s Customer Service at 800-659-2955. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.Email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. APPLY ONLINE

What is an US Small Business Administration (SBA) Loan?

SBA makes direct loans in the case of businesses and homeowners recovering from a declared disaster.SBA provides loans to start or expand your business with loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. SBA also provides low interest loans to homeowners.

The US Small Business Administration helps small businesses get funding by setting guidelines for loans and reducing lender risk. These SBA-backed loans make it easier for small businesses to get the funding they need.