Coast Guard responds to grounded vessel off Māʻalaea, Maui

January 22, 2024, 5:11 PM HST
The 55-foot Expeditions Five passenger ferry ran aground near Māʻalaea Harbor on Maui, Monday. There were three crew members on board at the time of the incident.

The US Coast Guard was notified of the incident at 5:05 a.m. near the entrance to the harbor.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine broadcast to mariners and dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat-small crew from Station Maui in Māʻalaea. The USCG crew confirmed that the vessel was hard aground with their anchor deployed and the vessel’s hull was intact.

The Expedition Five has a maximum diesel fuel capacity of 250-gallons, but there is no sheen or pollution reported coming from the vessel at this time. The vessel’s management is in contact with their insurance company to coordinate a plan for salvage efforts.

The next high tide is forecast for 4 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the situation.

