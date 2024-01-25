Maui’s Nō Ka ʻOi Toastmasters Club provides public speaking and leadership development.

Maui’s Nō Ka ʻOi Toastmasters Club, a local nonprofit educational organization helps prime members for career growth. The club counts among its alumni several local politicians, including a former mayor and county council members on Maui.

“Toastmasters is a powerful combination of a proven education program with helpful feedback and evaluation, and it lets you build skills at your own pace,” said Donna Clayton, the club’s founder. “Over the years, we had members that have gone on to successfully achieve their goals in politics, publishing and professional growth at work. Through it all, they have improved their leadership and speaking skills.”

Founded in 1995, Maui’s Nō Ka ʻOi Toastmasters Club’s membership come from diverse backgrounds, and includes young professionals, experienced managers, community leaders and those seeking personal growth to support their professional and creative goals.

The club is part of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs, serving thousands of people per year.

“The best way to learn what we’re about is to visit us for a meeting,” said Clayton.

The club meets via Zoom, every Friday from 12-1 p.m. For more information, email:

[email protected]. Or find more information on Facebook at Nō Ka ʻOi Toastmasters Maui.