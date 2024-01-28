Bayer Fund invites Hawaiʻi public schools to apply for science education grant

File: Bayer’s Alan Takemoto and Jean Ernst present a Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant check to Ilima Intermediate School’s Randall Shinn, Peter Celebre and Brandon Carlson in November of 2023. (PC: Bayer)

Applications for the 2024 Bayer Fund – Hawaiʻi Science Education Grant are now available to eligible public schools interested in obtaining a grant to support their science curricula.

Since 2005, this Bayer Fund grant program has awarded over $366,000 to public schools in Hawaiʻi for programs, tools, supplies and equipment to enhance their students’ science education. All public schools serving students at the intermediate, high school and college grade levels on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui and Molokaʻi are eligible to apply.

To be considered for the next grant period, completed applications plus supporting documentation must be received by Friday, March 1, 2024.

To download an application, visit https://www.bayer.com/en/us/education or request a copy by sending an email to [email protected].