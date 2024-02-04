DOH offers Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on Maui

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health, together with The Cohen Clinic at Child & Family Services, will sponsor a two day, in-person LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training workshop open to Maui residents on Feb. 8, 2024 and Feb. 9, 2024.

Participants will learn how to recognize when someone may be thinking about suicide, how to provide a skilled intervention, and develop a safety plan.

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training is designed to empower a community-based approach to suicide prevention by improving participant skills and readiness to reach in and start a conversation with a person who may have thoughts of suicide.

Department officials say suicide prevention skills training is one of the most effective prevention approaches. “When people are thinking about suicide, they may express their pain in ways that invite others to reach out and help. Training empowers everyone to recognize the signs of suicide risk, help keep people safe, and provide further support and hope,” according to a department news release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The training is free and open to individuals 18 and older. Space is limited. To register, click here or contact Melody Bell, [email protected].

The workshop takes place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 9 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Ka Lama Room 102 in Kahului.

988 is now the three-digit dialing code that routes callers to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (or 988 Lifeline). On July 16, 2022, the 988 Lifeline transitioned away from the National Suicide Prevention Line reached through a 10-digit number to the three-digit 988 Lifeline. It is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and administered by Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant). When people call, text, or chat with the 988 Lifeline, they are connected to trained crisis counselors who are part of the existing 988 Lifeline network, made up of over 200 local crisis centers. These crisis counselors are trained to provide free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and connect them to resources. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States. The previous 988 Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.