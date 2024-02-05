Maui News

National Park Service on Maui to host free workshop on federal jobs, Feb. 24

February 5, 2024, 1:02 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Kīpahulu park ranger making lei at Haleakalā National Park. PC: Jake McFee
  • Haleakalā National Park rangers help Girls Court participants learn about and see native birds. ranger. PC: NPS by Jill Peters
  • Haleakalā National Park Division of Interpretation Education and volunteers. NPS Photo 2022
  • Haleakalā National Park ranger. NPS Photo 2022
  • Haleakalā National Park rangers in the Kīpahulu District. NPS Photo 2021
  • Haleakalā National Park rangers talking with visitors at sunrise. NPS by Jill Peters
  • Bird Survey at Haleakalā National Park. NPS Photo 2022
  • Haleakalā Trail crew leading mules on Halemau’i Trail. NPS Photo

Haleakalā National Park is providing a free workshop on Feb. 24, 2024, on writing federal resumes and applying to federal jobs. The workshop will be held at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, located at Mile 6 of the Maui Veterans Highway in Kīhei, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The workshop is open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a current resume and a lunch. For families with children, education activities will be available during the workshop at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. 

The workshop emphasizes the importance of a well written federal resume. Attendees will learn how to navigate USAjobs.gov to successfully apply to federal positions and job opportunities with the National Park Service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests are invited to register at Federal Resume Workshop by Feb. 19, 2024. For more information, contact Honeygirl Duman via email at [email protected]or call 808-264-7701.

For those unable to attend and interested in learning how to write a federal resume, visit the USAjobs.gov events site at https://www.usajobs.gov/Notification/Events for future resume and training opportunities.

Haleakalā National Park, Federal resume workshop flyer. NPS Photo 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments