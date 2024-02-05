National Park Service on Maui to host free workshop on federal jobs, Feb. 24































Haleakalā National Park is providing a free workshop on Feb. 24, 2024, on writing federal resumes and applying to federal jobs. The workshop will be held at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, located at Mile 6 of the Maui Veterans Highway in Kīhei, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The workshop is open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a current resume and a lunch. For families with children, education activities will be available during the workshop at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.

The workshop emphasizes the importance of a well written federal resume. Attendees will learn how to navigate USAjobs.gov to successfully apply to federal positions and job opportunities with the National Park Service.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests are invited to register at Federal Resume Workshop by Feb. 19, 2024. For more information, contact Honeygirl Duman via email at [email protected]or call 808-264-7701.

For those unable to attend and interested in learning how to write a federal resume, visit the USAjobs.gov events site at https://www.usajobs.gov/Notification/Events for future resume and training opportunities.

Haleakalā National Park, Federal resume workshop flyer. NPS Photo 2022