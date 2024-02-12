HECO conducting utility pole audit on Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi island

Hawaiian Electric Co. is conducting an inventory audit of utility poles throughout Maui, and Oʻahu and Hawai‘i islands as well . Hawaiian Electric Co. File photo: Hawaiian Electric Company – Maui /Twitter

Hawaiian Electric Co. is conducting an inventory audit of attachments on utility poles throughout Maui, and Oʻahu and Hawai‘i island as well, according to an announcement. Work will begin in parts of West and Central Maui and continue later in South Maui and around the island through November.

Osmose has been contracted by Hawaiian Electric and will be in the field on Mondays to Saturdays. Osmose personnel conducting the audit will arrive in Osmose-company marked vehicles with additional signage that states, “Approved Contractor for Hawaiian Electric.” On foot, employees will be wearing an Osmose company branded hard hat and or vest. All field personnel will carry an Osmose identification badge.

Work will be performed at the pole or poles only. No one will request to enter a home or business. There may be instances where Osmose may need to enter private property, such as a yard, to access a utility pole. In these instances, Osmose employees will make their presence known before accessing the pole on private property. Electric service will not be impacted.

For more information, call the Hawaiian Electric call center at 808-871-9777 or contractor Patrick Kiesow at Osmose 973-570-9077 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawai‘i standard time.

On Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, inventory audits of utility pole attachments are estimated to take place later this summer 2024.