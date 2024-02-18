Hawaiʻi attorney general urges FDA to test for lead, other toxic metals in baby food

Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree was one of the items recalled in 2023 due to elevated levels of lead. (PC: Hawai‘i State Department of Health)

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez, along with a coalition of 20 attorneys general, urged the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take decisive action to safeguard infants and young children across the nation from exposure to lead and other harmful metals in baby food.

In their letter, the coalition emphasized the need for immediate implementation of guidance outlined in petitions submitted in October 2021 and June 2022, which advocate for mandatory testing of all final baby food products.

The letter cited recent findings of hundreds of childhood lead poisoning cases linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches that were sold in stores throughout the country, without first being tested for toxic metals. The Centers for Disease Control has identified nearly 400 confirmed or probable childhood lead poisoning cases nationwide in connection with consumption of these cinnamon applesauce pouches.

High levels of lead were detected in WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches, which were not tested for toxic metals and have since been recalled. The now-recalled WanaBana pouches were sold in online outlets such as Amazon and through multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club and Dollar Tree stores throughout the country.

Despite the agency concluding years ago that babies’ and young children’s smaller bodies and

metabolisms make them more susceptible to the harmful effects of toxic metals, the FDA has

established only one action level for one type of toxic metal (inorganic arsenic) in one type of

baby food product (infant rice cereal) to date. Under current FDA policy, baby food

manufacturers are left to decide whether or not to even test their products for toxic metals and

other contaminants.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products and may still have them in their homes should not feed them to children or anyone else. Instead, these products should be

safely discarded by carefully opening each pouch and emptying the contents into the garbage to prevent others from possibly salvaging and consuming the recalled products. For more information on these recalled products, consult FDA.