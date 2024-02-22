Recent Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony concerts on Maui benefit students, residents

Video credit: courtesy Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony/Romeo Lapitan. Still image cover photo: courtesy Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony/Romeo Lapitan































Celebrating community and sharing in the healing power of music, 85 students from Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony traveled to the Valley Isle for two free concerts held Feb. 19 and 20 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Among the festivities, audiences took in performances in the Castle Theater from top HYS orchestra Youth Symphony I, students from the Molokaʻi Instrumental Music Education Program and the Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, plus a special guest appearance from six-time Grammy nominee and 18-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient Amy Hānaialiʻi.

The events included a public Presidents Day concert with Youth Symphony I and Amy Hānaialiʻi attracting over 900 attendees, and a special Listen & Learn concert in partnership with Hawaiʻi Department of Education, which focused on enrichment for Maui students grades K-12.

The performances marked the first time since the pandemic that an HYS concert tour has returned to Maui. It also marked the Maui debut of Maestro Joseph Stepec, HYS Director of Orchestral Activities and conductor for the performances. The concerts were made possible, and poignantly marked, by generous collective efforts throughout the community.

“I’m inspired by the work and commitment by Maui music organizations to perpetuate and educate young people to experience the power of the arts. We at HYS stand in mutual appreciation and respect, and hope that more students will learn and grow through these efforts,” said HYS President and CEO Randy Wong. “I have great admiration for our Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony students who selflessly paid it forward this weekend to perform for the Maui community and share the healing powers of music.”

Ensuring every child had an equal opportunity to participate, the trip was fully subsidized for HYS students with the help of grants, including those from The Fred Baldwin Memorial Foundation and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. Hānaialiʻi’s performance was made possible through the generosity of the Vilcek Foundation. ABC Stores also supported the event, and the MACC collected donations for the Maui Food Bank during the concerts for those impacted by the wildfires.

In light of the need on Maui and building upon its established partnerships within the Maui community, nonprofit HYS donated a portion of the funds raised from its annual He Makana O Nā Mele event to three likeminded organizations that are increasing access to music and the arts.

The MACC, Maui Pops Orchestra and Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra were each presented a check from HYS President and CEO Randy Wong, and HYS Board Chair Erica Mau-Schank during the Presidents Day concert to further their good work and empower them on the road to recovery.

To learn more about upcoming concerts and programs from HYS, visit www.hiyouthsymphony.org