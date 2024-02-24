Women Helping Women’s ReVive Boutique to open Feb. 29 at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

ReVive Boutique, a second-hand store benefiting Women Helping Women to open Feb. 29 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. PC: Women Helping Women

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center welcomes ReVive Boutique, a second-hand store benefiting Women Helping Women. For more than 10 years, the Kahului boutique has been a resource for apparel and home goods and will continue to serve the community at its new Queen Kaʻahumanu Center location starting on Feb. 29.

“What attracted us to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is its location, convenience, safety and a different demographic of customers,” said Sanoe Ka‘aihue, executive director of Women Helping Women.

Since 1977, Women Helping Women has set out to end domestic violence through advocacy, education and prevention. Proceeds from ReVive Boutique support Women Helping Women’s programs, needs and services including gas and food cards, rental assistance, school supplies and more. As a volunteer-based business, the boutique also offers job training for women reentering the workforce.

“Most times when women are forced to flee violent household situations they leave with their children and nothing in hand,” said Ka‘aihue. “Women Helping Women is committed to being a circle of life and providing space and materials for survivors who have nothing.”

At the shelter, women are offered donations from the boutique and whatever is not used, is sold at ReVive Boutique or shared with the community for free through its partner agencies.

When Savers closed, Kaʻaihue said they saw an uptick in sales. “ReVive prides itself in taking the best of what they have and displaying it in a way that’s welcoming, shoppable and looks great,” according to a store announcement.

Located across from LensCrafters, ReVive Boutique will still offer the same quality and prices that patrons are accustomed to, the announcement notes. Donations can be dropped off at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center starting next week Thursday.

To learn more about donating or volunteering, visit www.womenhelpingwomenmaui.com.