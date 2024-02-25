Maui News

Applications for Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season available in March

February 25, 2024
Applications for the 2024 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will be available starting March 4.

Applications can be filed online at gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov by clicking “Apply for Hunts.”

The Lānaʻi mouflon sheep season consists of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing.

Depending on application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season.

If application levels are more significant or lower than anticipated for the general rifle season, one or more weekends may be added or eliminated.

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

